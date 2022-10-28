Rubber ducky derby breaks fundraising record for Merryman House

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An annual fundraiser for the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center (MHDCC) was a success.

The 8th Annual PaDucky Derby raised a record-setting $130,000 for the center, which helps survivors of domestic violence in the Purchase Region in western Kentucky.

Participants of the derby raced 20,000 rubber ducks at Montgomery Lake within Bob Noble Park Pond in Paducah on Saturday, October 22.

The winner of the race are:

1st Place ($2,500 prize): Hardin Baptist Church

2nd Place ($1,000 prize): Judy Clements

3rd Place: ($500 prize): Mel Lindsey

Of the ducks raced, 17,910 were adopted by community leaders, at $5 per duck, $25 for a ‘Quack Pack’ of six ducks or $50 for a flock of 12 ducks.

This was nearly 6,000 more ducks adopted and raced in 2021.

“From 5,000 ducks eight years ago to 20,000 ducks this year, our message that survivors need all of our support has clearly been heard and is answered every year during PaDucky Derby season,” said Kayla Myers, Director of Community Engagement for MHDCC.

The center says they serve nearly 1,000 survivors every year.

Services are free and confidential.

