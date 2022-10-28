Heartland Votes

Rain moves in for the weekend.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw another great day across the Heartland but clouds and rain are on the way. For this evening we will see clouds increasing but we will remain dry. Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the upper 30s north to the lower 50s south.

For your weekend we will see clouds with scattered showers beginning late Saturday. For most of the Heartland we will remain dry tomorrow during the day however, rain will begin to spread into our southern counties during the late afternoon hours. This rain will spread north across all of the Heartland Saturday evening and remain with us Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday and middle to upper 60s Sunday.

