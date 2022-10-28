Heartland Votes

Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau.

The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went off of the road, hit a pole and then hit a man in a wheelchair, who was in a parking lot.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver was arrested and is being held in jail pending formal charges from the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

