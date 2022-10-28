Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau.

The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went off of the road, hit a pole and then hit a man in a wheelchair, who was in a parking lot.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver was arrested and is being held in jail pending formal charges from the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.