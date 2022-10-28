New Madrid County’s runs compliance checks on over 90 sex offenders

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - On October 27, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department conducted a sex offender compliance check. This compliance check operation consisted of 94 registered sex offenders in the New Madrid County area.

The purpose behind these compliance checks is to ensure accurate and verifiable information is provided during the registration process.

After these checks were completed, there were two arrests for residing at an unregistered address, one arrest for possession of a controlled substance, and one Federal Indictment. There are also seven pending charges.

This compliance check was assisted by Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and US Marshalls Service, New Madrid Police Department, Portageville Police Department, Canalou Police Department, and Gideon Police Department.

