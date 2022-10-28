Heartland Votes

Mountain lion spotted in western Ill. tranquilized, sent to rescue center

FILE PHOTO: The IDNR said wildlife experts and public safety officials made the decision...
FILE PHOTO: The IDNR said wildlife experts and public safety officials made the decision because the mountain lion had strayed into residential and business areas of Springfield.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WESTERN Ill. (KFVS) - After tracking a mountain lion for several days, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized it and sent it to a rescue center.

According to a Facebook post by IDNR, U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services staff tranquilized the animal around noon on Friday, October 28 and will take it to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. The center specializes in caring for large and exotic cats.

The IDNR said wildlife experts and public safety officials made the decision because the mountain lion had strayed into residential and business areas of Springfield.

They said the animal was wearing a GPS collar and made its way to Illinois from Nebraska.

IDNR officials talked to their counterparts at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, who they say declined an offer to send the mountain lion back to their state.

