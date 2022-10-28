Heartland Votes

Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters

MDC to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in four southeast Missouri waters.
MDC to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in four southeast Missouri waters.(Pexels/stock image)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout.

According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.

The MDC pays 50 percent of the cost to stock the trout, with each city handling the other half.

The annual winter trout fishing program begins Nov. 1, marking the opening of Missouri’s winter trout season.

Anglers can cast a line for this popular cold-water fish through the fall and winter months on a catch-and-release basis.

Anglers may begin to harvest trout beginning Feb. 1.

MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Salvador Mondragon said “roughly 3,760 rainbow trout will be stocked during the first week in November at Legion Lake prior to the opener; 1,920 trout will be stocked in Rotary Lake; 1,240 in Giessing Lake; and 2,240 at Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.”

All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must retain a valid Missouri fishing permit and any angler harvesting trout must also possess a trout permit.

More information about fishing can be found online at https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing, or by contacting the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southeast Regional Office in Cape Girardeau at 573-290-5730.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayvion Parker, 19 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested in connection with a report of possible...
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
Cougar photo
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois

Latest News

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is working to fix the commonwealth's teacher shortage
Kentucky Governor pushes education priorities amid poor test scores
The Illinois Department of Agriculture in coordination with Farmer Veteran Coalition of...
Dept. of Agriculture to host Veteran’s event in Du Quoin
For the first time since 2009, the Illinois Community College system recorded a growth in...
Community Colleges in Ill. see first statewide enrollment increase in over a decade
Kentucky voter registration continues to surge.
Kentucky voter registration continues to surge