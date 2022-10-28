Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout.

According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.

The MDC pays 50 percent of the cost to stock the trout, with each city handling the other half.

The annual winter trout fishing program begins Nov. 1, marking the opening of Missouri’s winter trout season.

Anglers can cast a line for this popular cold-water fish through the fall and winter months on a catch-and-release basis.

Anglers may begin to harvest trout beginning Feb. 1.

MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Salvador Mondragon said “roughly 3,760 rainbow trout will be stocked during the first week in November at Legion Lake prior to the opener; 1,920 trout will be stocked in Rotary Lake; 1,240 in Giessing Lake; and 2,240 at Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.”

All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must retain a valid Missouri fishing permit and any angler harvesting trout must also possess a trout permit.

More information about fishing can be found online at https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing, or by contacting the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Southeast Regional Office in Cape Girardeau at 573-290-5730.

