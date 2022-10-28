Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police Chief Stan Reno says help from the community helped them make an arrest after a reported shooting.

Antwan Tillman, 45, faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Carbondale officers were called to the 100 block of North Washington Street around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.

They said no one was injured in the shooting.

Chief Reno said officers used details from the community and surveillance video to identify Tillman as the suspect.

When officers arrested Tillman, they say he still had the gun.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

