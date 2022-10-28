Kentucky voter registration continues to surge.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August’s surge and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline.

According to Secretary of State officials from September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain of 16,467 voters.

During that same period, 6,146 voters were removed from the rolls – 4,833 deceased voters, 745 voters convicted of felonies, 464 who moved out of state, 66 who voluntarily de-registered, 36 adjudged incompetent, and 2 duplicate registrations.

“These are the strongest voter registration numbers since Fall 2020, when a record 2 million Kentucky residents voted,” said Adams. “With congressional, state legislative, judicial and local races on the ballot, plus two constitutional amendments, I hope this augurs strong participation in November.”

Republican registrants account for 45.4 percent of the electorate with 1,629,364 voters.

Republican registration increased by 10,920 voters, a 0.67 percent increase.

Democratic registrants account for 44.8 percent of the electorate, with 1,607,218 voters.

Democratic registration increased by 1,474 voters, a .09 percent increase.

Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.8 percent of the electorate, with 353,645 voters.

“Other” registration increased by 3,973 voters, a 1.1 percent increase.

