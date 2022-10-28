Heartland Votes

Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls

This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail...
This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), and 14-year-old Liberty German (bottom right).(WPTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation.

Indiana State Police said Friday in a statement that officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news conference but gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The state police advisory says the news conference would include officials from State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service and said law enforcement and prosecutors “will not provide a statement prior to the event.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayvion Parker, 19 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested in connection with a report of possible...
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
Cougar photo
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois

Latest News

FILE - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has...
Massive learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on kids
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk: No Twitter accounts reinstated until ‘content moderation council’ in place
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide