Heartland Votes

Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge

An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.
An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.

The Saline County State’s Attorney alleges 66-Year-old April Elaine Clayton violated state law for a period of more than 7 years in her role as Harrisburg’s assessor.

The prosecutor said Clayton received payment for multiple other jobs she performed within the township during her time in office.

If convicted, Clayton could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayvion Parker, 19 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested in connection with a report of possible...
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
Cougar photo
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois

Latest News

The long-awaited identification of human remains found in Cape County more than 40 years ago...
Piece by Piece follow up
It is Vote Early Day, a new civic holiday to raise awareness of the benefits of early voting....
Early voting in the Heartland
Dr. Jim Travis shakes hands with mushroom hunter Bill King during his October 18 visit to the...
Retired Texas doctor travels to Cape Girardeau Co. to thank those responsible for identifying his brother’s remains
After these checks were completed, there were three arrests and one Federal Indictment (Source:...
New Madrid County’s runs compliance checks on over 90 sex offenders