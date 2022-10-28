Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.

The Saline County State’s Attorney alleges 66-Year-old April Elaine Clayton violated state law for a period of more than 7 years in her role as Harrisburg’s assessor.

The prosecutor said Clayton received payment for multiple other jobs she performed within the township during her time in office.

If convicted, Clayton could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.

