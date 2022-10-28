Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson announces $1M ‘Missouri Blue Scholarship’ Fund to assist law enforcement academy recruits

By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund on Friday, October 28.

According to a release from the governor’s office, it will help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across Missouri.

The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state.

Missouri Blue Scholarships are now available and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

“Our men and women who choose law enforcement careers are making a commitment to serve and sacrifice in order to make Missouri communities safer, and we witnessed the critical importance of their service during this week’s tragic events,” Governor Parson said. “We established Missouri Blue Scholarships to help attract recruits who may not have the resources to attend a law enforcement academy. Missourians support our law enforcement who keep us safe and value the contributions officers make every day. These scholarships are an additional way of showing our support and commitment to those who choose to serve, and it comes as many law enforcement agencies are experiencing officer shortages.”

Applications for Missouri Blue Scholarships are now being taken online here.

To apply for a Missouri Blue Scholarship go to dps.mo.gov and click on “Missouri Blue Scholarship” under Popular Links.

For questions call 573-526-2765.

