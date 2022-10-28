Heartland Votes

First Alert: Mild fall day ahead of weekend rain

Fall is in full swing with leaves continuing to change colors throughout the Heartland.
(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Sunshine and mild temperatures continue today ahead of another rain system moving through the Heartland over the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be near 70 degrees with light winds.

This evening will be dry and cool with temps dropping from the 60s into the 50s.

Clouds start to increase Saturday morning, but most of the day looks to be dry and mild.

Rain will likely move into our southern counties before sunset and become more widespread Saturday night.

The Heartland is not outlooked for severe storms, but a little thunder and lightning is possible with heavier showers.

As the system weakens and moves north, Sunday is looking mostly cloudy and showery for much of the day before drying out Sunday night and Monday.

Halloween night will be cool and dry with temps falling from the 50s into the 40s.

Most of next week looks mild and dry, except for a few shower chances Wednesday and late Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

