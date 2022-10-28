First Alert Friday Forecast

Another rain system will be moving through over the weekend. In the meantime, today will be a very nice day with mainly sunny skies, light winds and mild temperatures. After a chilly but quiet morning, we should see afternoon highs pretty close to 70° by mid-afternoon. This evening will be dry and cool with temps dropping from the 60s into the 50s. Saturday morning will be dry, but with increasing clouds as a low pressure area slowly approaches from the southwest.

Models are trending a touch slower with our weekend system, which means that most of Saturday looks to be dry and mild. Rain will probably start to move into our southern counties before sunset, however, and will spread over the region Saturday night. Not outlooked for severe, but a little thunder and lightning will be possible with heavier showers. This system weakens and lifts north on Sunday, but we’ll probably remain mostly cloudy and showery for much of the day…before drying out Sunday night and Monday.

Currently most of next week looks mild and dry, with the exception of possible shower chances Wednesday and late Friday. Neither of these systems is certain, however. Halloween night (Monday night) is looking cool and dry, with partly cloudy skies and air temps falling through the 50s eventually into the 40s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.