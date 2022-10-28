Heartland Votes

Downtown Mt. Vernon Christmas Parade, activities on Dec. 3

The Mt. Vernon Christmas parade will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.(Mt. Vernon Convention and Visitors Bureau)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Downtown Mt. Vernon Christmas Parade and other activities will take place Saturday evening, December 3.

The theme this year is Mt. Vernon Christmas Light Fight and it starts at 5 p.m.

“Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc. is excited to continue this long tradition, which has been led by many organizations and individuals over many years,” Angela Schrum, festivals director, said in a release. “When the Downtown Mt. Vernon Development Corporation modified their format early this year, they asked Mt. Vernon Festivals to help make sure some events they had been overseeing lived on for the benefit of the community. Our Board of Directors was happy to oblige.”

According to a release from the Mt. Vernon Convention and Visitors Bureau, parade awards will be given to:

  • Best Use of Theme
  • Best Performance
  • Best Use of Lighting
  • Best Youth Entry
  • Best SxS/ATV
  • Best Car/Truck
  • Best Tractor

The parade lineup begins at 4 p.m. on 7th Street.

Family activities will follow the parade on 9th Street between Main and Broadway.

