Dept. of Agriculture to host Veteran’s event in Du Quoin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture in coordination with Farmer Veteran Coalition of Illinois will host a Veteran’s Day reception on November 1.

The reception will take place at 6 p.m. in the Expo Hall on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and is open to all veterans.

According to the IDOA, the event will promote its Homegrown by Heroes Program and give veterans an opportunity to find out how they can participate in the program.

“As a veteran myself, our Home Grown by Heroes program is something that is near and dear to my heart,” IDOA Director Jerry Costello said in a release. “We want to help our service men and women in the agriculture industry in any way possible. Highlighting products grown by our veterans will not only help to grow the agriculture industry but give our service men and women the boost they need to grow their second career.”

Homegrown by Heroes is a free program for Illinois veterans.

To be eligible, veterans must provide proof of service, a letter of support from their commanding officer or a designated representative and must maintain 50-percent or greater ownership in the business/operation.

For those who qualify, the Homegrown by Heroes Illinois Product logo can be used to identify and market Illinois grown and made products on packaging, signage, websites and social media or wherever their items are being sold.

For more information on how to become a part of the Illinois Homegrown by Heroes Program visit www.agr.state.il.us/hbh.

