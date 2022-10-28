Community Colleges in Ill. see first statewide enrollment increase in over a decade

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - For the first time since 2009, the Illinois Community College system recorded a growth in enrollment. The recorded growth is based on the enrollment count in the 2022 fall semester, in comparison to that in the 2021 fall semester.

According to the ICCB Fall 2022 Enrollment Report, fall 2022 enrollments increased in headcount by 1.5 percent, as well as Full-time Equivalent by 0.3 percent from the previous year. The increase in headcount is well above the national average, which declined by 5.6 percent in 2021 and remained flat in 2022.

Statewide enrollment data shows 28 Ill. community colleges saw growth in headcount this fall compared to 17 community colleges in the fall of 2021.

The report also shows more students are returning to the classroom in 2022, with a continued strong interest in online classes. Online students accounted for 47.3 percent of the overall student population in fall 2022. In fall 2021, online student enrollments represented 56.8 percent of all students, and in fall 2020, they represented 61.9 percent. In contrast, prior to the pandemic, online enrollments represented only 24.3 percent of the population in fall 2019 and 23.1 percent in fall 2018.

