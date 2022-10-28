‘Aggressive’ bear leads to Appalachian Trail campsite closure

CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cherokee National Forest officials have closed a camping site near the Tennessee-Virginia border due to an aggressive bear, according to a release that came out Friday.

Park officials said that the Abingdon Gap Shelter on the Appalachian Trail near Low Gap Highway 421 intersection was closed immediately to the public after reports of an aggressive bear. A release stated it would be restricted to visitors until further notice.

United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears.

Officials shared the following safety tips with people who may be within the area:

Avoiding walking, hiking, jogging, or cycling alone

Keep dogs on a leash

Make noise so that bears know you are in the area

Carry bear spray and know how to properly use it

If you encounter a bear, don’t run. Back away slowly while making noise and do not turn your back on the bear

In the unlikely case you are attacked or come into contact with a black bear, fight back

Those who see bears in the closure area are encouraged to report the sightings to the Watauga Ranger District office at 423-735-1500.

In addition to the campground being closed, this week, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials marked off trails in Gatlinburg due to increased “bluff charges” from black bears eating acorns in the area.

More safety information in relation to black bears can be found on the BearWise website.

