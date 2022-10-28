Heartland Votes

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting

Billy C. McDade, 62, of Carbondale, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after one person was injured in a shooting.

Billy C. McDade, 62, of Carbondale, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 400 block of East Jackson Street around 3:49 p.m. on Friday, October 28 for a report of shots fired.

Officers found the suspect running from the scene. He was arrested and later identified as McDade.

Police say the victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound as a result of the incident and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

They say they learned the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute between two known acquaintances.

McDade was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

