Uptown Jackson’s Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 4

FILE PHOTO: Uptown Jackson's Christmas parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.
FILE PHOTO: Uptown Jackson's Christmas parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.(WILX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Uptown Jackson’s annual Christmas parade will be Sunday, December 4.

According to a release from Uptown Jackson, the theme this year is “A Toyland Christmas.”

It will be begin at 5 p.m. at Southern Bank on Main/Farmington Road and end at the Frozen Food Lockers on High Street.

They will award prizes in three categories: the Grand Marshal’s Award will focus on those floats that decorate closest to the parade theme. The Mayor’s Choice Award will focus on the use of lights and the Uptown Choice Award will be chosen based on the most original float.

