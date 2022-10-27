Tracking rain chances this weekend

Dry weather continues through the day today into Friday. It will be breezy but mainly sunny. Highs will top out in the 50s again this afternoon. Clouds will spread into the Heartland this evening and overnight, that will help to keep numbers from bottoming out again tonight. It will still be chilly as you step outside Friday morning, with lows in the 30s and lower 40s. Friday will be pleasant for a late fall day, highs will be a touch warmer in the mid to upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain will hold off for morning plans on Saturday, but by the afternoon into the evening rain will spread into the Heartland. Rain chances remain high Saturday night too. Sunday will be cooler with on and off scattered light showers continuing. We dry out on Halloween and the trick-or-treating forecast looks cool. Temperatures will be falling through the 50s Monday evening.

