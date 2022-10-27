Heartland Votes

Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT
MOUNT VERNON Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois educators skydived with the U.S. Army Golden Knights on Wednesday, October 26.

According to a release from Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the Golden Knights flew in from Fort Bragg, North Carolina on a Viking Air UV-18 Twin Otter.

Educators from Vienna, Marion, West Frankfort and other schools in the region, and the Regional Office of Education, took part in the event.(Vienna School District)

Educators from Vienna, Marion, West Frankfort and other schools in the region, and the Regional Office of Education, took part in the event.

“What an amazing, once in a lifetime opportunity,” local teacher Michelle Thomas said in the release. “Of course I was scared initially, but the Golden Knights were so professional and kind. We are grateful for their partnership and our students enjoy when they visit.”

Amy Johnson, career specialist at Vienna High School, pulled together the group that attended from Vienna.

“My students meet with the Army recruiter throughout the year and SSG Casey Thompson was at our college expo meeting with students a few weeks ago when he figured out that the Golden Knights were going to be in Southern Illinois,” she said. “He asked if we might want to be involved and my immediate answer was, of course, absolutely! We are always working with our students that are interested in military service and connecting them to meaningful experiences and good information. Being able to go and spend more time with the Army in this capacity was a great opportunity.”

Amy Johnson, career specialist at Vienna High School, pulled together the group that attended from Vienna.(Vienna School District)

Assistant Regional Superintendent of Schools Mandy Horn joined the group.

“I got a little bit out of my comfort zone but it was an unbelievable and unforgettable experience,” she said in the release.

Vienna School Superintendent Joshua Stafford and Principal John Giffin were also among the skydiving group.

Giffin said the experience was one to remember and hoped to do it again in the future.

Principal John Giffin said the experience was one to remember and hoped to do it again in the future.(Vienna School District)

Stafford said in the release he took the dive while wearing his daily school attire - a suit and tie.

Vienna School Superintendent Joshua Stafford was among the skydiving group.(Vienna School District)

“Brave heroes work daily to be on constant watch and on an always prepared status to protect our country,” he said. “These heroes that make up the branches of the US military are an elite group and anytime that we have students from our community that are interested in military service our school district is fully on board. Skydiving with the Golden Knights causes me to take pause and be thankful for the service of these men and women.”

The group skydived at the Mount Vernon Outland Airport.

SFC Matthew Hesteness, the US Army station commander for the Marion, Illinois office, coordinated the day.

