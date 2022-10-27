Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning, October 27.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake registered 3.5 miles south of Catron and a few miles southwest of Lilbourn.

The quake happened at 5:13 a.m.

As of 5:30 a.m., no one has reported feeling the earth shake.

For more information about the earthquake or to report feeling it, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.