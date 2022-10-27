Heartland Votes

SEMO selling tickets for 2023 football season

The Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors voted to award a contract for construction on the first phase of the Houck Multiuse Complex.
The Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors voted to award a contract for construction on the first phase of the Houck Multiuse Complex.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As work continues on the New Houck Field in Cape Girardeau, Southeast Missouri State University is selling tickets for next year’s football games.

The renovated stadium is expected to be finished in time for the 2023 season.

The Redhawks announced on Thursday, October 27 that fans can now place a $25-deposit for season tickets on the South Sideline for next year’s games.

The new grandstands are part of the first phase of the plan to rebuild Houck Field.

Southeast Mo. State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas announced the Houck Field south grandstand project has been delayed.

