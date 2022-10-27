Police chase 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel from Caruthersville gas station

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Three men accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in Caruthersville on Wednesday, October 27.

Caruthersville said three vehicles were involved in stealing more than $700 worth of diesel from the BP gas station in town and driving off.

Shortly after getting the call to the scene, officers spotted the three vehicles leaving Hayti on Interstate 55 heading south.

Hayti officers and Pemiscot County deputies chased after the vehicles and were able to get one of them to stop at mile marker on I-55.

The second suspect vehicle was later found abandoned near Steele.

Caruthersville Police said they found two suspects connected to the abandoned vehicle and took them in custody for questioning.

After the interviews, three men were arrested and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

A 41-year-old Memphis, Tennessee man, 28-year-old Memphis man and a 21-year-old Moorhead, Mississippi man are being held on pending charges of felony stealing and felony tampering with computer equipment, systems or networks.

Police have not said what became of the third vehicle involved in the case.

