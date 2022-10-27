Heartland Votes

Police chase 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel from Caruthersville gas station

Three men accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in...
Three men accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in Caruthersville on Wednesday(wcax)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Three men accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in Caruthersville on Wednesday, October 27.

Caruthersville said three vehicles were involved in stealing more than $700 worth of diesel from the BP gas station in town and driving off.

Shortly after getting the call to the scene, officers spotted the three vehicles leaving Hayti on Interstate 55 heading south.

Hayti officers and Pemiscot County deputies chased after the vehicles and were able to get one of them to stop at mile marker on I-55.

The second suspect vehicle was later found abandoned near Steele.

Caruthersville Police said they found two suspects connected to the abandoned vehicle and took them in custody for questioning.

After the interviews, three men were arrested and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

A 41-year-old Memphis, Tennessee man, 28-year-old Memphis man and a 21-year-old Moorhead, Mississippi man are being held on pending charges of felony stealing and felony tampering with computer equipment, systems or networks.

Police have not said what became of the third vehicle involved in the case.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo.
Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.
A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri.
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash

Latest News

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake registered 3.5 miles south of Catron, Mo. and...
Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
Man injured in early morning shooting
According to a press release from HUD, ACHA’s Smith Building residents will have to relocate...
HUD announces 53 families in Alexander County Housing Authority building will be displaced
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
Is Eric Schmitt eyeing the White House?