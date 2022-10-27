Heartland Votes

Mo. hunters took 8 black bears this season, MDC says

Chase Boggs of Bolivar harvested this sow bear with his bow on private land in Douglas County...
Chase Boggs of Bolivar harvested this sow bear with his bow on private land in Douglas County on Oct. 24. MDC data on the bear showed she was 7 years of age. Shown with Boggs is Douglas County Conservation Agent Mark Henry.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports hunters in the state harvested eight black bears during the 2022 season.

In Missouri, the black bear season runs October 17-26.

“We anticipated a lower harvest this season over last,” said MDC Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock. “Bears love gorging on acorns in the fall and the acorn crop around the state was much more plentiful this season over last. This resulted in bears moving less often and being more dispersed, which made it more difficult for hunters to find them.”

According to MDC, more than 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters chosen in the random drawing, 350 hunters bought permits for the season.

Bear hunting in Missouri is limited to Missouri residents and restricted to three designated areas in the southern part of the state called Bear Management Zones.

The MDC reported all eight bears were harvested in BMZ 1 out of a maximum of 20 with 177 hunters buying permits to hunt the zone. No bears were harvested in BMZ 2 or 3.

This year, they said three of the eight bears harvested were taken with bows. During the 2021 inaugural season, all 12 black bears harvested were taken with firearms.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Educators from Vienna, Marion, West Frankfort and other schools in the region, and the Regional...
Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
‘Clerical error’ that had Eric Schmitt running for president has been corrected
Law enforcement responded to a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177...
1 in custody after report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, June 9.
Gov. Beshear to Team Kentucky update Thursday