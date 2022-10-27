Mo. hunters took 8 black bears this season, MDC says

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports hunters in the state harvested eight black bears during the 2022 season.

In Missouri, the black bear season runs October 17-26.

“We anticipated a lower harvest this season over last,” said MDC Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock. “Bears love gorging on acorns in the fall and the acorn crop around the state was much more plentiful this season over last. This resulted in bears moving less often and being more dispersed, which made it more difficult for hunters to find them.”

According to MDC, more than 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters chosen in the random drawing, 350 hunters bought permits for the season.

Bear hunting in Missouri is limited to Missouri residents and restricted to three designated areas in the southern part of the state called Bear Management Zones.

The MDC reported all eight bears were harvested in BMZ 1 out of a maximum of 20 with 177 hunters buying permits to hunt the zone. No bears were harvested in BMZ 2 or 3.

This year, they said three of the eight bears harvested were taken with bows. During the 2021 inaugural season, all 12 black bears harvested were taken with firearms.

