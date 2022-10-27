Man injured in early morning shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27.

Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby.

When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no suspects are in custody at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

