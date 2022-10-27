Man injured in early morning shooting
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27.
Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby.
When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said no suspects are in custody at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
