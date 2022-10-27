Heartland Votes

Man injured in early morning shooting

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27.

Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby.

When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no suspects are in custody at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

