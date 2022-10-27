Heartland Votes

Officers respond to possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177

Law enforcement responded to a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177 Thursday morning, October 27.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177.

Multiple law enforcement officers were on scene of a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of Highway 177.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, someone from the home called 911 on Thursday morning, October 27 and reported they’d been shot at.

Authorities described the incident as a domestic situation.

Investigators say no one was injured.

There is no word yet on any arrests or possible charges.

The incident took place several miles away from Nell Holcomb School on Hwy. 177.

The school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Deputies stressed the incident didn’t happen at the school, nor because of anything going at the school.

