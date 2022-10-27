Heartland Votes

Is Eric Schmitt eyeing the White House?

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Is Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt already eyeing a higher office?

New campaign filings suggest he’s raising money for a presidential run.

On the line for “Office Sought,” Schmitt’s campaign put “President.”

It’s not clear if that’s a mistake or if Schmitt really is gearing up for a White House bid.

Right now, he’s running for U.S. Senate.

