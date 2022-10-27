Is Eric Schmitt eyeing the White House?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Is Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt already eyeing a higher office?

New campaign filings suggest he’s raising money for a presidential run.

On the line for “Office Sought,” Schmitt’s campaign put “President.”

It’s not clear if that’s a mistake or if Schmitt really is gearing up for a White House bid.

Right now, he’s running for U.S. Senate.

New campaign filings suggest Schmitt's raising money for a presidential run. (FEC)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.