Heartland Football Friday 10/28

Check scores and highlights here.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KFVS) - This week’s Heartland Football Friday features Missouri district quarterfinals.

You can click here to check scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

  • Caruthersville at Charleston (Game of the Week)
  • Mehlville at Cape Central
  • Chaffee at Scott City
  • Hayti at Portageville
  • Potosi at Kennett
  • Columbia at Murphysboro
  • Fox at Poplar Bluff

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below!

