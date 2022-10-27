Heartland Football Friday 10/28

(KFVS) - This week’s Heartland Football Friday features Missouri district quarterfinals.

You can click here to check scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

Caruthersville at Charleston (Game of the Week)

Mehlville at Cape Central

Chaffee at Scott City

Hayti at Portageville

Potosi at Kennett

Columbia at Murphysboro

Fox at Poplar Bluff

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.