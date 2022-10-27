Heartland Votes

Halloween candy prices may haunt your wallet this year


By Justina Latimer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With Halloween only a few days away many have already started to celebrate. But instead of treats, inflation seems to have a few tricks up its sleeve.

From Kit Kats to Reese’s and M&M’S, we all have our favorites. But according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Halloween candy prices are up by more than 13% compared to last September.

Noticing the price hikes firsthand, local cashier Theresa Foley said she’ll be skipping Halloween celebrations this year.

“God, I can’t even go to a bar because $20 isn’t going to get you much at a bar. $20 will get you what? Like two drinks,” said Foley.

On the other hand, community centers like Madison Park are preparing for their big event.

“We are going to have inflatables. We are going to have face paintings. We are going to have snacks to give out,” stated Anita Gregory-Smith, with Madison Park Community Center.

While relying on community donations, they’ve noticed the impact. Two of their previous vendors were not able to contribute this year.

“It’s kind of hard getting donations this year because of inflation. But luckily enough the community came together, putting out signs asking for help. But that really pulls it together for all the kids,” explained Smith.

The Madison Park Community Halloween celebration will be held Thursday starting at 5:30 pm.

