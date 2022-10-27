Gov. Besherar awards nearly $8M for crime victim support

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 27, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $7,983,444 in grant funding to 56 programs and projects. The funding is meant to support victims of violent crime.

Gov. Beshear, alongside with secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Kerry Harvey, are using the State Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The ARPA fund will be used so that the support for victims and survivors of crime continues, despite the nationwide reduction in the federal Victims of Crime Act awards. The commonwealth is responding to the emotional, psychological and physical needs of crime victims, assisting them in stabilizing their lives after victimization, helping them navigate the criminal justice process and helping restore a measure of security and safety for survivors.

ARPA funds will support projects providing direct services for crime victims, reentry services and recidivism reduction, prosecution and law enforcement response to gun violence, as well as enhancement of technology to respond to criminal victimization. Projects providing services to crime victims received priority, with over 92% of the awarded funds going for this purpose.

For people interested in a full list of 2022-23 ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Fund VOCA sub-award recipients, they can visit the KJPSC’s website. Leaders from several organizations noted the beneficial impact that these funds will make on their communities.

