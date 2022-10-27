Gov. Beshear to Team Kentucky update Thursday
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear plans to hold his weekly Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 27.
The briefing will be held at the State Capitol in Frankfort.
Gov. Beshear is expected to discuss a variety of topics, which could include economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to natural disasters in Kentucky.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.