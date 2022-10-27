Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to Team Kentucky update Thursday

Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, June 9.
Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, June 9.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear plans to hold his weekly Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 27.

The briefing will be held at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

Gov. Beshear is expected to discuss a variety of topics, which could include economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to natural disasters in Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Law enforcement responded to a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177...
Officers respond to possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
Precious Burnside, 29, of Paducah, was arrested on warrants charging her with two counts of...
Woman arrested, accused of stealing more than $6K in merchandise from Paducah stores
The Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority has been awarded $4,912,631 for an...
Eddyville Riverport awarded nearly $5 million for expansion
Three adults accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in...
Police chase 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel from Caruthersville gas station