Gov. Beshear proposes Education First plan to support public schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - According to the World Health Organization, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. In response, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state education leaders today in the Capitol Rotunda to announce his Education First Plan.

This plan aims to address issues that schools faced during the pandemic. These issues include students struggling to learn at the same rates as previous grades, as well as denied pay raises that have contributed to nearly 11,000 public teacher vacancies. Gov. Beshear wants to provide funding for a 5% pay raise for school staff, universal pre-K, textbooks, technology and training, as well as funding for teacher student loan forgiveness and social and mental health services.

Gov. Beshear has acknowledged the dangers that the COVID-19 had brought to the country, especially in Kentucky. He said that the Education First Plan is to make sure children are able to bounce back from the effects of the deadly pandemic.

“In many ways, COVID-19 has been our generation’s deadliest enemy, taking more than 17,000 Kentucky lives, becoming the third-leading cause of death and even shortening the life expectancy of Kentuckians. Britainy and I personally experienced both the loss of people we love and what it was like to be parents of elementary and middle school students during the pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “In order to help ensure we are doing everything possible to help every child reach their full potential and to rebound from what history shows us occurs as the result of difficult and deadly times of pandemic or war, we must address our teacher and staff shortages in our schools.”

The Education First Plan comes with the following:

Raising teacher and school staff pay by 5%, reported above any recent raised by school districts. This would benefit every school employee, from teachers to bus drivers.

Funding universal Pre-K for all 4-year-olds and full-day kindergarten for every Kentucky child.

Restore funding to textbooks and professional development

Launching loan forgiveness programs, providing a maximum $3,000 annual award for each year of employment in a public school as a teacher.

Support social and mental health by providing educators access to training on how to best help students. This also includes two new grant programs for school districts to provide wrap-around services to students impacted by violence, substance abuse, child abuse and parental incarceration, and other training and resources to help students.

Restore pensions to teachers

The General Assembly will have an opportunity to pass the plan during the 2023 regular session.

