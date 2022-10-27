First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Looks like we’ll have another chance of rain over the weekend. In the meantime we’ll close out the work week with dry, seasonably cool conditions. Today looks to be mainly clear to start, but with a few clouds sneaking in later in the afternoon and evening. Highs again in the mid 60s, but with a cool northeast breeze. After a dry, chilly overnight, Friday looks a touch warmer and less breezy with highs of about 65 to 70…should be very pleasant for Friday evening.

Over the weekend a cut-off upper low will spin from the southern plains northeast into the mid-Mississippi Valley and weaken. While the exact path will determine the details, the big picture shows clouds moving in early Saturday, with a band of rain moving in from the southwest by Saturday afternoon and evening…and moving right over us Saturday night. The low weakens on Sunday but should still be strong enough for clouds and patchy light rain or showers. Some clouds and isolated showers may linger into Monday….but for the most part next week looks mild and dry.

