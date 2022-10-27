First Alert: Dry, cool trend continues; weekend rain chances

(KFVS) - The dry and seasonable cool pattern in the Heartland looks to last through Friday.

Afternoon highs today will again be in the mid 60s, but with a cool northeast breeze.

A few clouds will also move in later in the afternoon and evening.

After a dry and chilly overnight, Friday is looking a bit warmer and less breezy.

Highs should be very pleasant in the mid 60s to 70 degrees.

The dry trend comes to an end Saturday as clouds push into the Heartland early.

By Saturday afternoon and evening a band of rain will move in from the southwest.

Rain continues Saturday night.

Patchy light rain or showers are likely Sunday, with isolated showers possibly lingering into Monday.

The most part of next week is looking dry and mild.

