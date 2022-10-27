Heartland Votes

A few clouds this evening. Mild tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. After a very chilly start to the day, we saw lots of sunshine and mild temperatures across the Heartland. For this evening we will see a few high clouds move across the area. These clouds will clear out of the area after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40 . For Friday we will see partly cloudy skies and warm conditions. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain will be moving into the area over the weekend. Right now for the football games Friday night and early Saturday, we look to be dry. Rain will begin spreading into our southern counties during the afternoon hours on Saturday and move north across the entire area Saturday night into Sunday.

First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 10/27/2022
