EXPLAINER: Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft discusses Constitutional Convention question on Missouri’s ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - If you have been voting for decades in Missouri, you may remember seeing a Constitutional Amendment last on the ballot 20 years ago.

It reads, “shall there be a convention to revise and amend the constitution” It shows it was submitted by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

”The Missouri Constitution calls for a vote every 20 years by the people of the state as to whether or not they want to have a constitutional convention. It actually predates to the 1945 constitution that we operate under right now,” said Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

If the people of Missouri vote yes, it would start the process to ratify it.

”The question is, do the people want a convention to either suggest amendments or entirely rewrite that? Do they think that would be a good thing? If the people vote yes, and the yes vote carries, then we go through a process of having to select half Republican and half Democrats from the districts for the Constitutional Convention,” said Secretary of State Ashcroft.

Ashcroft says it is more of a responsibility his office needs to fulfill.

”It’s put there because it’s a responsibility in my office. So that’s why it’s all there. I’ve had people say, Why do you want to do this? And well, actually, this is just what I’m required to do by the Constitution. I’m fulfilling my duties,” said SoS Ashcroft.

Back in 1942, Missourians voted yes at the polls.

”In 1942, the people voted to have a constitutional convention, that constitutional convention met. Instead of just suggesting one or two amendments, they said, here’s a whole new constitution; it had a lot of the old Constitution that the delegates suggested & they put it before the people, then the people voted on it, and the people ratified it,” said SoS Ashcroft

The election is on November 8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.