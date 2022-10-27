Heartland Votes

Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests

Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.(Northwestern University, NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ancient bacteria could be hidden on the surface of Mars.

Scientists, so far, have not found any proof of life on the planet, but researchers created Mars-like conditions in a lab to determine if bacteria and fungi would survive.

It turns out bacteria can survive for a least 280 million years if it was protected by the solar particles and ionizing radiation around the surface.

Researchers said Mars could have been livable billions of years ago, but it has since become like a frozen desert with temperatures 80 degrees below zero.

More on this study can be seen in Tuesday’s Astrobiology Journal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Texas police: Uvalde officers probe to be over by year-end
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
FILE - New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside...
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies
Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say