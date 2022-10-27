Heartland Votes

Eddyville Riverport awarded nearly $5 million for expansion

The Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority has been awarded $4,912,631 for an...
The Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority has been awarded $4,912,631 for an expansion project.(Arizona's Family)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority has been awarded $4,912,631 for an expansion project.

The funding is from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

According to a release from U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s office, the riverport plans to use these funds to build an inlet next to its existing port on the Cumberland River.

The project is expected to expand the port’s ability to handle additional freight cargo and increase operation capacity in the port.

“Receiving this grant gives the Eddyville Riverport a tremendous opportunity to be able to expand business opportunities for our rural Kentucky community,” said Eddyville Riverport Treasurer Glen Kinder IV. “This expansion will create additional shoreline that is absolutely necessary to expanding Eddyville’s economic development on Lake Barkley and the Cumberland River.”

