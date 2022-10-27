Heartland Votes

Cougar sighting in Western Illinois

Cougar photo
Cougar photo(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cougar made its way through the Tri-States, according to Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The IDNR is currently monitoring a cougar reported in western Illinois in early October 2022.

The cougar has a GPS collar that was originally attached in November 2021 by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) as part of an ongoing research project on their mountain lion population, including movement patterns.

The NGPC has been coordinating with state agencies on GPS location data as the animal recently made an eastward journey across Iowa and into Illinois.

IDNR will continue to coordinate with NGPC and other agency partners on this animal while it is in Illinois.

If you have recently seen a cougar in Illinois, you should report the sighting to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Path of the cougar

Path of cougar through the Tri-States
Path of cougar through the Tri-States(WGEM)

What to do if you see a cougar

According to the IDNR website, if you see a cougar, do not run. Do not surprise the cougar. Make noise to ensure that the cougar is aware of your presence. A cougar is not likely to attack a person unless it feels trapped, provoked or if you appear to be prey. If you are in a group, gather everyone together, if possible, and move as a group.

The IDNR website also says to respect the cougar’s space, and do not approach the animal. If the cougar sees you, stand your ground. Look as large as possible by standing up straight and putting your arms up in the air and slowly back away. If possible, go inside a building or get into a vehicle. If a cougar makes contact with you, always try to fight it off. Throw rocks, use sticks. Do not play dead.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo.
Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.
A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri.
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash

Latest News

According to a press release from HUD, ACHA’s Smith Building residents will have to relocate...
HUD announces 53 families in Alexander County Housing Authority building will be displaced
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
Is Eric Schmitt eyeing the White House?
It's happened again in Cairo. Another HUD apartment building is deemed unsafe and dozens of...
Federal officials telling residents in Cairo to move out of apartment
In Kentucky, state law now requires districts to have a School Resource Officer on campus....
Kentucky law requires districts to have School Resource Officer
Carlisle County school resource officer, Chris Poe, hopes students can go through their day...
Kentucky law requires districts to have school resource officer