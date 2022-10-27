Heartland Votes

Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting; 1 injured

Carbondale Police responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning, October 27 and found...
Carbondale Police responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning, October 27 and found a shooting victim.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning, October 27 and found a shooting victim.

Officers were called at 4:32 a.m. to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street and immediately began life saving efforts when saw a person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a Carbondale hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows the victim and the alleged shooter know each other.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Carbondale Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Carbondale Police at 618-549-2121 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo.
Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.
A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri.
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash