Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting; 1 injured

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning, October 27 and found a shooting victim.

Officers were called at 4:32 a.m. to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street and immediately began life saving efforts when saw a person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a Carbondale hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows the victim and the alleged shooter know each other.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Carbondale Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Carbondale Police at 618-549-2121 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677).

