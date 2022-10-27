Cape Girardeau Roller Derby set to host only home bout of 2022

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is coming back, but for only one home match of this year.

On November 12, the CGRD will be take on Clarksville Roller Derby. Taking place at the AC Brase Arena building, doors will open at 5 p.m., and the first whistle blows at 6 p.m. .

The league is bringing back the Capetown Smackdown double-header: CGRD will take on Clarksville Roller Derby in the first game, then fans can watch two mash-up teams consisting of skaters from all over the country battle it out.

Competitors will include veteran skaters, along with a number of fresh faces. The event is family-friendly, and children ages 5 and under get free admission.

Tickets bought in advance are $7, while tickets bought at the door are $9. Advance tickets are available from CGRD team members or at Annie Laurie’s Eclectic Emporium beginning October 28.

Proceeds from the bout will support Mac’s Mission, a local special-needs animal rescue.

