Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby set to host only home bout of 2022

On November 12, the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby will be take on Clarksville Roller Derby
On November 12, the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby will be take on Clarksville Roller Derby(WSAW)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is coming back, but for only one home match of this year.

On November 12, the CGRD will be take on Clarksville Roller Derby. Taking place at the AC Brase Arena building, doors will open at 5 p.m., and the first whistle blows at 6 p.m. .

The league is bringing back the Capetown Smackdown double-header: CGRD will take on Clarksville Roller Derby in the first game, then fans can watch two mash-up teams consisting of skaters from all over the country battle it out.

Competitors will include veteran skaters, along with a number of fresh faces. The event is family-friendly, and children ages 5 and under get free admission.

Tickets bought in advance are $7, while tickets bought at the door are $9. Advance tickets are available from CGRD team members or at Annie Laurie’s Eclectic Emporium beginning October 28.

Proceeds from the bout will support Mac’s Mission, a local special-needs animal rescue.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, October 27.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
The Monster Mash Car Bash will be indoors this year due to inclement weather.
Monster Mash Car Bash 2022 moved indoors due to inclement weather
The Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors voted to award a contract for construction on the...
SEMO selling tickets for 2023 football season
Educators from Vienna, Marion, West Frankfort and other schools in the region, and the Regional...
Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights