Heartland Votes

2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face...
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face charges of child neglect and abuse.(Ashland Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A toddler died five days after being found alone in a motel in Virginia, police said in a news release Thursday.

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, now face charges of child neglect and abuse.

According to the Ashland Police Department, officers were called to a motel Oct. 15 for a medical emergency involving a 2-year-old.

“Upon arrival, the child was discovered alone in the motel room in medical distress,” the Ashland Police Department said in a news release. “APD officers began life-saving measures until Hanover Fire/EMS personnel arrived on the scene.”

The toddler was taken to the hospital and died Oct. 20.

No other details were released in this case.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say
Educators from Vienna, Marion, West Frankfort and other schools in the region, and the Regional...
Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
‘Clerical error’ that had Eric Schmitt running for president has been corrected