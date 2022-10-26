Heartland Votes

Woman caught trying to stab tire with butcher knife arrested, police say

By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman accused of trying to cut a vehicle’s tires was arrested in Caruthersville.

It happened on Grand Avenue on Tuesday, October 25.

According to Caruthersville Police, officers responding to the scene found a woman kneeling down beside the front passenger side of a vehicle trying to stab the tire with a large butcher knife.

The woman was taken into custody without any issues.

She was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center awaiting formal charges.

During the investigation, the victim told officers the suspect had also allegedly tried to break into their home.

