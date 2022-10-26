Heartland Votes

Wholesale changes on the way as Jeff Albert and Mike Maddux depart Cardinals coaching staff

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson, facing camera, has a talk with pitching...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson, facing camera, has a talk with pitching coach Mike Maddux (31) during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It will be an off-season of sweeping change in St. Louis.

At his end-of-year press conference Wednesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux will not return to the team in 2023. According to Mozeliak, Albert elected not to return to his role as hitting coach, while Maddux chose to step down as the pitching coach.

Regardless of the respective reasons for the departures, this signals a wholesale coaching shake-up for the Cardinals this winter. Wednesday’s news comes on the heels of the announcement that Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker will take the reins as the manager of the Miami Marlins next season.

Albert was hired as the Cardinals hitting coach ahead of the 2019 season to oversee the restructuring of the organization’s philosophy to hitting—at the big-league level and throughout the entire farm system. The Cardinals had several seasons of mediocrity at the plate under Albert before leaping into the top five in runs scored and OPS this past season.

Still, when it came to the postseason, the Cardinals were once again ousted as a result of their lackluster October performance offensively. St. Louis scored just three runs across a two-game sweep in the Wild Card Series against Philadelphia.

Mozeliak stated Wednesday that he was prepared to retain Albert’s services, but it was Albert who chose to leave the team at this time, in part due to concern over the outside blame was heaped upon him for the Cardinals struggles at the plate,

Maddux was a holdover from the Mike Matheny era in St. Louis, as he was hired as the pitching coach at the conclusion of the 2017 season. Matheny was replaced by Mike Shildt as the manager in the middle of the 2018 campaign. Maddux stuck around through the first season of Oliver Marmol’s tenure in St. Louis and leaves behind a pitching staff that ranked 10th in MLB with a 3.79 ERA this past season.

In other coaching news from Wednesday, bullpen coach Bryan Eversgard will be re-assigned as a special assistant within the organization.

Mozeliak also touched on other personnel topics Wednesday, stating an expectation that payroll will increase for the Cardinals ahead of 2023.

Adam Wainwright is expected to return, while Mozeliak sounded hopeful for a productive resolution to Nolan Arenado’s contract situation in the coming days. Arenado can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this winter, but he has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain with the Cardinals long-term. The expectation is that he will do so.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
St. Louis Police patrol the outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School...
Police: Note found in CVPA shooter’s car read ‘this was the perfect storm for a mass shooting’
From left: Jemeka Marr, 29, of Sikeston, and Jalon Marr, 25, of Sikeston were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection with shooting near Sikeston that left man in critical condition; SEMO Major Case Squad activated
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker tapes a line-up to the dugout wall before a...
Reports: Marlins hire Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker as manager
National Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cardinals pitcher, Bruce Sutter, has died at the age...
National Baseball Hall of Famer, former Cardinals pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals met on Saturday for the second game of a...
Phillies win Game 2 of NL Wild Card series 2-0
Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa (33) scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina...
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals