Heartland Votes

Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.

Troopers say the truck left the road and overturned onto its driver’s side.

They say the driver, a 67-year-old man from Columbia, Tenn., was pronounced dead at the scene.

