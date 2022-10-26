Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.

Troopers say the truck left the road and overturned onto its driver’s side.

They say the driver, a 67-year-old man from Columbia, Tenn., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.