Southeast Missouri State University cuts cost of education materials

By Breanna Harris
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ask any college student and they’ll tell you textbooks alone drive up the cost of their education.

Southeast Missouri is starting a project to make textbooks and other resources more affordable.

”This makes it a lot easier for faculty members to meet students where they are, said graduate student Camille Schoals.

And that’s important to Graduate student Camile Schoals.

“Instructors can actually have realistic expectations of their students in getting the textbook in a timely manner. There are no more supply chain issues of the textbooks not being available for textbook rentals and we have half of the class have the book and half of the class they don’t have the book everyone has the book in the same timeframe so it just makes things easier, Schoals said.

SEMO wants more textbook converted from hard copies to digital copies. That also means professors may have to change how students access learning material

“I think it might impact certain areas of academics a lot harder some students may work better with a physical textbook in biology or chemistry versus students in the social sciences or even in the arts they may not need a digital copy but for the students who can’t afford a physical copy this is the best, said Schoals .

Some students tell me cutting costs will make education less stressful..

“I think if it’s cheaper more people would get an education, said freshman Morgan Keefe.

“I spent almost 400 dollars on textbooks just this semester so making it a little bit more affordable would be great because we don’t have much money it’s hard buying food, freshman Kelsie Cole said.

Schoals is hopeful this new program will help provide students with the resources they need to be successful.

“At the end of the day students pay money for this education whether it’s through loans grants or their own money someone’s bearing the cost of getting a degree and every step of the way in every class it should be the best opportunity that you have because you’re spending not even months but years of your life in the pursuit of a higher education, said Schoals.

