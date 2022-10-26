Heartland Votes

Some Cape Girardeau parks to close for urban deer hunt

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some parks will close for the urban deer hunt.

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, the following parks will be closed and clearly marked with “No Trespassing” signs.

  • Delaware Park
  • Twin Trees Park
  • Cape Rock Lower Circle
  • Fountain Park

These parks will remain closed until the deer hunt ends on Wednesday night, December 23.

Hunting is limited to people who get deer tags from the state of Missouri lottery system, and attend a Cape Girardeau-specific safety meeting.

The city says only archery devices are allowed. No firearms may be used in the hunt.

You can read more about the managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau here.

