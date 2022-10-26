Heartland Votes

Small earthquake recorded near Bootheel

By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake shook parts of the Heartland shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake registered 3.6 miles northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee.

Early reports show at least 6 people felt the quake across the Mississippi River from the Bootheel.

Most of these reports were from Lake County, Tenn.

For more information on the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

