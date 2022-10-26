Small earthquake recorded near Bootheel

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake shook parts of the Heartland shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake registered 3.6 miles northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee.

Early reports show at least 6 people felt the quake across the Mississippi River from the Bootheel.

Most of these reports were from Lake County, Tenn.

