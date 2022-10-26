Heartland Votes

Search for habitable planets may have narrowed, study says

Scientists have found that M dwarf stars are not able to host nearby planets habitable for life.
Scientists have found that M dwarf stars are not able to host nearby planets habitable for life.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The most common type of star in our universe, an M dwarf, would likely not be able to handle nearby planets that could host life.

That’s according to a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

In studying a planet orbiting an M dwarf 66 light-years from Earth, researchers found no indication that the star could hold onto an atmosphere at all.

The finding proved disappointing, since scientists had been hoping the star would be able to host planets with atmospheres, potentially rich with carbon and perfect for the creation of life.

Since carbon molecules are considered the building blocks of life, a planet without them is unlikely to be hospitable to living things.

In a statement, a planetary scientist said the findings “don’t bode well for other types of planets orbiting M dwarfs.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Carbondale police say they identified the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting as 20-year-old...
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Police tape put up by protesters blocks the entrance of Los Angeles City Hall, Wednesday, Oct....
LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally
From left: John Voss, Andy Leighton and Greg Tlapek, candidates for the Mo. House 147th...
Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt